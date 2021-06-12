BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $15.49 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

