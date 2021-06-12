BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $15.49 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $16.29.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.