Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EADSY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of EADSY opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.07 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

