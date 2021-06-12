Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:NAC opened at $15.69 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.