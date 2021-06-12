Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:NAC opened at $15.69 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
