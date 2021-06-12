Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $15.08.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
