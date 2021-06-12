DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.54 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

