Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) & Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Financial Contrast

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.70% -57.35% Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Aligos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,035.53 -$18.11 million ($0.76) -8.91 Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.54 million ($10.87) -3.09

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Aligos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.41%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.68%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

