Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

In other news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 834,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 227.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000.

