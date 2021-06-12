Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$309.96 million and a P/E ratio of 46.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.51.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIV shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.