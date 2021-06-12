Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

