Audius Price Down 4.5% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Audius has a market cap of $121.66 million and $23.25 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00060734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00799621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.87 or 0.08478786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086778 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.