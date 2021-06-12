Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $33,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AZN opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

