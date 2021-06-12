Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $37,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.60.

FIVE opened at $189.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.67. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.