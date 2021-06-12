Sei Investments Co. Acquires 487,364 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 181.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.71% of Varonis Systems worth $39,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Varonis Systems by 188.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 99,488 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 77.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 196.4% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 252.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 205.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 146,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of VRNS opened at $52.93 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

