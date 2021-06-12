Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 945 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $130.52 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.63.

