Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $208.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

