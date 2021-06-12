Samjo Capital LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Iteris comprises approximately 5.9% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 3.10% of Iteris worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth $1,840,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 47.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth $145,000. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.45 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,776 shares of company stock valued at $527,304. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

