Samjo Capital LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Exagen makes up about 1.9% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on XGN shares. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

