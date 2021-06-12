Platt Investment Counsel LLC Sells 15,454 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $221.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

