Head to Head Review: Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) vs. Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Penn Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penn Virginia $273.27 million 1.37 -$310.56 million $5.71 4.29

Triangle Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Penn Virginia.

Risk and Volatility

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Triangle Petroleum and Penn Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Penn Virginia 0 2 3 0 2.60

Penn Virginia has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential downside of 40.14%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Penn Virginia -180.16% 19.33% 7.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

