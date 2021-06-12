Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $345.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.33. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.72 and a twelve month high of $349.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

