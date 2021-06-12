Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 626,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,088 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $45,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $2,653,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 631,846 shares of company stock worth $45,832,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

