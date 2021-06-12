Public Storage (PSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Public Storage has a payout ratio of 103.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $12.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

NYSE PSA opened at $295.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $296.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.14.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

