Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $146.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

