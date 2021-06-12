Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,397,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

