Reviewing Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) and Its Rivals

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALGS) is one of 197 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aligos Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aligos Therapeutics Competitors 1115 4439 9779 185 2.58

Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.68%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.62%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics N/A -$108.54 million -3.09 Aligos Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 24.37

Aligos Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aligos Therapeutics Competitors -22,838.38% -121.87% -32.56%

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

