LENSAR (LNSR) and Its Competitors Financial Review

LENSAR (NASDAQ: LNSR) is one of 175 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LENSAR to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LENSAR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 LENSAR Competitors 896 3823 7042 187 2.55

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.64%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.67%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A LENSAR Competitors -666.98% -91.73% -17.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million -$19.77 million -2.00 LENSAR Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 74.04

LENSAR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LENSAR beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

