Aaron Saltz Sells 5,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 271,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $137,901.84.

On Monday, May 10th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,389,890.07.

Magnite stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magnite by 12,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magnite by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

