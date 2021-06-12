DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 72.3% in May

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

NYSE DBL opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.