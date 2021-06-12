CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom Sells 5,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $91.25 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

