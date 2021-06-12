Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Sells 2,003 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,879.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.52 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,132,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 50,220 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

