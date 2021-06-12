Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Alex Bellos Sells 27,500 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $169.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.98.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $2,161,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $8,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
