Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Alex Bellos Sells 27,500 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $169.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $2,161,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $8,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

