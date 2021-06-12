Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $5.54 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,872 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 22.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

CRH stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.