Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 209,055 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 209,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.43. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

