Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 104,871 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 104,871 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.7% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 83,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 28,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 135.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

