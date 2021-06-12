Sciencast Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 80.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,222 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

