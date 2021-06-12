Sciencast Management LP Makes New $469,000 Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,872,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

