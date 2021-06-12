Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 33,768 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1,802.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $203.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.74 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.