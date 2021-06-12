Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 6.0% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at $117,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Gill bought 70,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,930.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Wesley Price bought 25,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 484,184 shares in the company, valued at $750,485.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 126,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,741. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75. CSI Compressco LP has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.86.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.92 million. Research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.04%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

