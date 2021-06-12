Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,371 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 704.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $47.22 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.