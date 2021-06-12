Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 11,563 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of PRG opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. Equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

