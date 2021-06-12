Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock opened at $352.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $188.32 and a one year high of $383.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.