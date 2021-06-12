Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after purchasing an additional 72,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

