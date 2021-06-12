Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 408 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

