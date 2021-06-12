UBS Group AG Buys 27,625 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $40,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $135.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.17. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $95.47 and a twelve month high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.