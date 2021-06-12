Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

IGT stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

