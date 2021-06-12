RMB Capital Management LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,801,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after buying an additional 636,884 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

