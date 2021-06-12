UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lazard were worth $45,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,468,000 after buying an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

