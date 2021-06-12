UBS Group AG Acquires 97,036 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 344.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $44,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $347.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.54 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,941,063.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

