Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 554,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,664 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.53% of Redfin worth $36,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,246 shares of company stock worth $13,232,443. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,524.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.