Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 800 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $35,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth $202,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $289.78 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.48 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,811.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

